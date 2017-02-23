Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) opened at 47.25 on Thursday. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $36.72 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post $3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond G. Viault sold 5,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $244,203.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,097.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mark Tarchetti bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.22 per share, with a total value of $587,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 201,995 shares in the company, valued at $9,134,213.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC set a $61.00 price objective on Newell Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc, formerly Newell Rubbermaid Inc, is a global consumer goods company. The Company’s brands consists of Paper Mate, Sharpie, Dymo, EXPO, Parker, Elmer’s, Coleman, Jostens, Marmot, Rawlings, Irwin, Lenox, Oster, Sunbeam, FoodSaver, Mr. Coffee, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Graco, Baby Jogger, NUK, Calphalon, Rubbermaid, Contigo, First Alert, Waddington and Yankee Candle.

