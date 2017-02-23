New York REIT, Inc. (NYRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

New York REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “New York REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring commercial real estate, as well as acquiring properties or making other real estate investments that relate to office, retail, multi-family residential, industrial, and hotel property types located primarily in New York City. New York REIT, Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded New York REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

New York REIT (NYSE:NYRT) opened at 9.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.64 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66. New York REIT has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $11.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYRT. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in New York REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New York REIT by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in New York REIT by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 219,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 95,131 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in New York REIT by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glacier Peak Capital LLC boosted its position in New York REIT by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Glacier Peak Capital LLC now owns 300,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 149,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

New York REIT Company Profile

New York REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on acquiring and owning office and retail properties in Manhattan. The Company’s business is primarily conducted through New York Recovery Operating Partnership, L.P. The Company owns approximately 20 properties in New York City, which aggregate approximately 3.4 million rentable square feet.

