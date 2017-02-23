New Relic, Inc. (NEWR) President Sells $39,832.50 in Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) President Hilarie A. Koplow sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $39,832.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,863.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) opened at 34.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.29. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $40.10. The company’s market cap is $1.82 billion.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 32.99% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The company earned $68.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post ($0.53) EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the third quarter worth about $185,779,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,206,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,303,000. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,336,000 after buying an additional 512,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management AG boosted its stake in New Relic by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 800,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after buying an additional 466,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NEWR. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Pacific Crest restated an “overweight” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson set a $49.00 target price on New Relic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on New Relic in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc (New Relic) is a provider of enterprise software. The Company’s cloud-based platform and range of products enable organizations to collect, store and analyze software data in real time. The Company’s New Relic Software Analytics Cloud consists of an integrated suite of products, a data database and an open platform.

