New Home Company Inc. (The) (NWHM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

New Home Company Inc. (The) (NYSE:NWHM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. New Home Company Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $322.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) opened at 10.68 on Thursday. New Home Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The firm has a market cap of $221.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average is $10.81.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NWHM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Home Company Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of New Home Company Inc. (The) from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of New Home Company Inc. (The) by 0.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Home Company Inc. (The) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of New Home Company Inc. (The) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of New Home Company Inc. (The) by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,014,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,496,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of New Home Company Inc. (The) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 447,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after buying an additional 17,974 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Home Company Inc. (The) Company Profile

The New Home Company Inc is a homebuilding company. The Company focuses on the design, construction and sale of consumer-driven homes in various metropolitan areas within certain markets in California and Arizona, including coastal Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento and the greater Phoenix area.

