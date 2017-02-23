New Century AIM VCT Plc (NCA) Insider Peter Riley Sells 3,113 Shares of Stock

New Century AIM VCT Plc (LON:NCA) insider Peter Riley sold 3,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.00), for a total value of £2,490.40 ($3,102.92).

New Century AIM VCT Plc (LON:NCA) opened at 83.0000 on Thursday.

About New Century AIM VCT Plc

New Century AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company is engaged in making of long-term equity and loan investments in unquoted and alternative investment market (AIM) traded companies in the United Kingdom. The Company’s principal objectives are to achieve long term capital growth through investment in a diversified portfolio of Qualifying Companies, which are primarily quoted on AIM.

