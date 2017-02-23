Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) CEO Sells $12,054,570.99 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Reed Hastings sold 84,469 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.71, for a total value of $12,054,570.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,054,570.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Reed Hastings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 18th, Reed Hastings sold 86,835 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $11,458,746.60.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Reed Hastings sold 87,297 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.72, for a total value of $11,062,275.84.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) opened at 143.86 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.50 and a 52-week high of $145.95. The firm has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 334.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.41 and its 200 day moving average is $117.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company earned $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post $1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,450 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,979 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Italia SGR SPA boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Italia SGR SPA now owns 3,829 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix Inc is an Internet television network with over 86 million members in over 190 countries enjoying more than 125 million hours of television (TV) shows and movies per day, including original series, documentaries and feature films. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on nearly any Internet-connected screen.

