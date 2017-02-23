Nestle SA (NESN) Given a CHF 75 Price Target by BNP Paribas Analysts

BNP Paribas set a CHF 75 price objective on Nestle SA (VTX:NESN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a CHF 79 price target on shares of Nestle SA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a CHF 78 price target on shares of Nestle SA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 83 price target on shares of Nestle SA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. HSBC Holdings plc set a CHF 73.50 price target on shares of Nestle SA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a CHF 81 price target on shares of Nestle SA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 81.12.

Nestle SA (VTX:NESN) opened at 74.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of CHK 73.47 and a 200 day moving average price of CHK 73.89. Nestle SA has a one year low of CHK 67.00 and a one year high of CHK 80.05.

About Nestle SA

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company’s product categories include powered and liquid beverages; water; milk products and ice cream; nutrition and health science; confectionery, and PetCare.

