NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.17-0.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $260-275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $275.01 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEO. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $11.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 25th. Axiom Securities reiterated a sell rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.43.

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) opened at 8.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.38. The company’s market cap is $643.01 million. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $9.88.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.83 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post $0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/neogenomics-inc-neo-issues-fy17-earnings-guidance.html.

About NeoGenomics

