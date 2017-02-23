NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.83 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. NeoGenomics updated its FY17 guidance to $0.17-0.22 EPS.

Shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) opened at 8.19 on Thursday. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $9.88. The stock’s market cap is $643.01 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.4% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 81,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.7% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 136,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 525,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised NeoGenomics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Axiom Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

