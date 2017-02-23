Syntel, Inc. (NDAQ:SYNT) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Syntel (NDAQ:SYNT) opened at 18.81 on Friday. Syntel has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $50.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average of $27.80. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.58 billion.

“Needham & Company LLC Trims Syntel, Inc. (SYNT) Target Price to $23.00” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/needham-company-llc-trims-syntel-inc-synt-target-price-to-23-00.html.

Syntel Company Profile

Syntel, Inc (Syntel) is a global provider of digital transformation, information technology and knowledge process outsourcing services. The Company operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services, which serves financial institutions around the world; Healthcare and Life Sciences, which serve various companies, including healthcare payers, providers, and pharmaceutical and medical device providers; Insurance, which serve the needs of property and casualty insurers, insurance brokers, personal, commercial, life and retirement insurance service providers; Manufacturing, which provides business consulting and technology services for industrial and automotive clients, and Retail, Logistics and Telecom, which serves a range of retailers and distributors, logistics clients and clients in the telecom industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Syntel Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syntel Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.