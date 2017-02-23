Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Cohu, Inc. (COHU)

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) in a research report released on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cohu from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) opened at 16.39 on Friday. Cohu has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $440.02 million, a PE ratio of 146.34 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $12.20.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Cohu had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business earned $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cohu will post $1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Cohu’s payout ratio is currently 218.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 6.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Springbank Value Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 11.2% in the third quarter. Springbank Value Partners LP now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 34.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.3% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,978,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,230,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc is a supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. The Company develops, manufactures, sells and services a line of equipment capable of handling a range of integrated circuits and light-emitting diodes (LEDs).

