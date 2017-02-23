Needham & Company LLC Increases Five9 Inc (FIVN) Price Target to $21.00

Five9 Inc (NDAQ:FIVN) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Five9 (NDAQ:FIVN) opened at 16.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.84. Five9 has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The stock’s market cap is $879.22 million.

About Five9

Five9 Inc (Five9) is a provider of cloud software for contact centers. The Company’s purpose-built Virtual Contact Center (VCC) cloud platform delivers a suite of applications that enable the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales and marketing functions. It facilitates over three billion interactions between its 2,000 clients and clients’ customers per year.

