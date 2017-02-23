Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GNCA. Vetr cut Genocea Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $5.12 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. FBR & Co restated an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $40.00 price target on Genocea Biosciences and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genocea Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.27.

Shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) opened at 4.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54. The firm’s market cap is $136.53 million. Genocea Biosciences has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $8.07.

“Needham & Company LLC Downgrades Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (GNCA) to Hold” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/needham-company-llc-downgrades-genocea-biosciences-inc-gnca-to-hold.html.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNCA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 225,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 90.2% in the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,438,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after buying an additional 682,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company discovers and develops vaccines and immunotherapies. It uses its discovery platform, AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), to design vaccines and immunotherapies that act, in part, through T cell (or cellular) immune responses. The Company operates through business of developing and commercializing vaccines segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.