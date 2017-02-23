Needham & Company LLC Boosts IMPINJ Inc (PI) Price Target to $40.00

IMPINJ Inc (NDAQ:PI) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of IMPINJ (NDAQ:PI) opened at 28.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average of $30.75. IMPINJ has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $41.91. The firm’s market capitalization is $507.41 million.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc is a provider of RAIN radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions. The Company sells a platform that includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), reader ICs, readers and gateways that enable wireless connectivity to everyday items, and software that delivers Item Intelligence from endpoint reads.

