Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.32% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is a seaborne shipping and logistics company engaged in the transport and transshipment of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal and grain. It operates in three segments: Drybulk Vessel Operations, Tanker Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. The Company also engages in operating ports and transfer station terminals and handles vessels, barges, and push boats, as well as operates upriver transport facilities in the Hidrovia region. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. “

Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) opened at 1.87 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is $199.01 million. Navios Maritime Holdings has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39.

Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. Navios Maritime Holdings had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The company earned $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Navios Maritime Holdings will post ($0.94) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warlander Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $3,757,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Holdings by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,994,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Holdings by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,748,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 475,200 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Holdings by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,623,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Holdings by 10.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,220,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 111,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Holdings

