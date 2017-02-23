Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) (NLS) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:NLS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $15.08 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 1,739,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company earned $125.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Nautilus Group, Inc. (The)’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wunderlich reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) in a research note on Saturday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. DA Davidson cut Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) during the second quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,364,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,346,000 after buying an additional 17,214 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) by 0.9% in the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 756,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,490,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) by 49.1% in the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 305,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 100,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) by 77.2% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Holdings LLC now owns 71,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 30,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $460.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average is $19.38.

Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc is a consumer fitness products company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct and Retail. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through television advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment offers its products through a network of independent retail companies with stores and Websites located in the United States and internationally.

