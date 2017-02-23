Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – National Bank Financial upped their Q4 2016 earnings estimates for Northland Power in a note issued to investors on Monday. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the brokerage will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$25.75 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TD Securities raised shares of Northland Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Northland Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.29.

This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/national-bank-financial-weighs-in-on-northland-power-inc-s-q4-2016-earnings-npi.html.

Shares of Northland Power (TSE:NPI) opened at 24.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average of $23.49. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.19 billion. Northland Power has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $25.14.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc (Northland) is an independent power producer. The Company develops, finances, builds, owns and operates facilities in Canada and internationally that produce clean and green energy using natural gas, biomass, wind and solar technology. Northland segments include thermal; renewable; managed, which includes management and operations services for Kirkland Lake, Cochrane and Canadian Environmental Energy Corporation (CEEC); offshore wind, including Gemini and Nordsee, and other, which includes investment income and administration of Northland.

