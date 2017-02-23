Nabriva Therapeutics AG’s (NBRV) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:NBRV) in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NBRV. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. RBC Capital Markets set a $22.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.96.

Nabriva Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:NBRV) opened at 10.90 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $231.95 million. Nabriva Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FT Options LLC increased its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. FT Options LLC now owns 83,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG during the third quarter worth $2,468,000. Vivo Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,021,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,968,000 after buying an additional 869,859 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,677,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after buying an additional 362,940 shares during the period. Finally, Novo A S increased its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Novo A S now owns 2,326,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after buying an additional 1,209,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics AG

Nabriva Therapeutics AG is an Austria-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of antibiotics to treat infections. Its lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The Company develops both intravenous (IV) and oral formulations of lefamulin for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP).

