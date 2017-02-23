Multi Packaging Solutions International Limited (MPSX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Multi Packaging Solutions International Limited (NYSE:MPSX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 563,557 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the January 13th total of 1,565,465 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,614,816 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Multi Packaging Solutions International Limited by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Multi Packaging Solutions International Limited by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 365,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after buying an additional 49,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Multi Packaging Solutions International Limited by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 25,149 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Multi Packaging Solutions International Limited by 19.8% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 405,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after buying an additional 67,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Multi Packaging Solutions International Limited during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,354,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Multi Packaging Solutions International Limited (NYSE:MPSX) opened at 17.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 151.10 and a beta of 1.83. Multi Packaging Solutions International Limited has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $17.95.

Multi Packaging Solutions International Limited (NYSE:MPSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $386.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.65 million. Multi Packaging Solutions International Limited had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Multi Packaging Solutions International Limited will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Multi Packaging Solutions International Limited from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America Corp cut shares of Multi Packaging Solutions International Limited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Multi Packaging Solutions International Limited in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Multi Packaging Solutions International Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Multi Packaging Solutions International Limited Company Profile

Multi Packaging Solutions International Limited is a provider of specialty packaging solutions for the consumer, healthcare and multi-media markets. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and Asia. The Company’s print-based specialty packaging solutions include premium folding cartons, inserts, labels and rigid packaging across a range of substrates and finishes, which are complemented by value-added services, including design, new product development and supply chain solutions.

