Mosaic Company (The) (MOS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Mosaic Company (The) (NYSE:MOS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) opened at 33.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.22. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.29. Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $34.36.

Mosaic Company (The) (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Mosaic Company (The) had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mosaic Company will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emery N. Koenig bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.35 per share, with a total value of $97,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,301.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mosaic Company (The) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen and Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic Company (The) from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Mosaic Company (The) from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.54 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Sidoti lowered shares of Mosaic Company (The) from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic Company (The) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.15.

Mosaic Company (The) Company Profile

The Mosaic Company is a producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The Company’s segments include Phosphates, Potash and International Distribution. Its Phosphates Segment sells phosphate-based crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients throughout North America and internationally.

