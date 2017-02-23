Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Morningstar had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business earned $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.60 million.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) opened at 81.40 on Thursday. Morningstar has a 1-year low of $67.74 and a 1-year high of $89.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

In other Morningstar news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $148,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc is a provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. The Company offers a line of data, software, research and investment management offerings for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual investors.

