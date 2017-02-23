Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report report published on Friday. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$16.25 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

“Morguard Real Estate Inv. (MRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$16.50 at TD Securities” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/morguard-real-estate-inv-mrt-un-price-target-raised-to-c16-50-at-td-securities.html.

About Morguard Real Estate Inv.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a Canada-based closed-end real estate investment trust. The Trust’s primary business is to accumulate a Canadian portfolio of real estate assets and then deliver the benefits of such real estate ownership to unitholders. The Trust holds a diversified real estate portfolio of approximately 50 retail, office and other properties consisting of approximately 8.8 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec.

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.