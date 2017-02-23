Morguard North American Residential REIT (MRG.UN) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at CIBC

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MRG.UN. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Company Profile

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust owns multi-suite residential rental properties in Canada and the United States. Its investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions to unitholders on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the its assets and maximize long-term value of the units through active asset and property management, and to expand its asset base and increase Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) per unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through capital expenditures.

