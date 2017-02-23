Morgan Stanley Reiterates “€31.00” Price Target for Innogy SE (IGY)

Morgan Stanley set a €31.00 ($32.98) price target on Innogy SE (ETR:IGY) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC Holdings plc set a €32.00 ($34.04) price target on Innogy SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America Corp set a €36.70 ($39.04) price target on Innogy SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG set a €36.00 ($38.30) price target on Innogy SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Group LLC set a €34.00 ($36.17) price target on Innogy SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets set a €34.50 ($36.70) price target on Innogy SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €34.74 ($36.96).

Shares of Innogy SE (ETR:IGY) opened at 34.135 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of €17.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.427. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €32.38 and a 200 day moving average price of €33.18. Innogy SE has a 12-month low of €30.13 and a 12-month high of €38.62.

Innogy SE Company Profile

Innogy SE is a Germany-based company, which is primarily involved in the utilities industry. The Company operates as a provider of electricity and natural gas. The Company’s operations are divided into three segments, namely Renewables, Grid and Infrastructure and Retail. The Company operates plants for electricity generation and production from renewable energy sources.

