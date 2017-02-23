Morgan Stanley set a €7.30 ($7.77) price objective on E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EOAN. Barclays PLC set a €7.40 ($7.87) price target on shares of E.On Se and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. set a €5.50 ($5.85) price target on shares of E.On Se and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. S&P Global Inc. set a €7.50 ($7.98) price target on shares of E.On Se and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oddo Securities set a €8.00 ($8.51) price target on shares of E.On Se and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Independent Research GmbH set a €6.10 ($6.49) price target on shares of E.On Se and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.58 ($8.07).

Shares of E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) opened at 7.193 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is €14.04 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is €7.09 and its 200-day moving average is €6.79. E.On Se has a 12-month low of €6.00 and a 12-month high of €8.56.

This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/morgan-stanley-analysts-give-e-on-se-eoan-a-7-30-price-target.html.

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Se Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On Se and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.