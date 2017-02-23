Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $98.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) provides small, highly energy efficient, easy-to-use power solutions for systems found in industrial applications, telecom infrastructures, cloud computing, automotive, and consumer applications. MPS’ mission is to reduce total energy consumption in our customers’ systems and service our customers with green, practical, compact solutions. MPS can be contacted through its website at www.monolithicpower.com or its support offices around the world. The company was founded by Michael R. Hsing and James C. Moyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) opened at 88.80 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $55.05 and a 12 month high of $91.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm earned $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post $2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $44,291.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,155,031.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 31,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $2,785,785.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 322,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,201,186.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 247,369 shares of company stock valued at $21,656,207. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $16,039,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 225.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 93,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 64,626 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.5% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 638,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,364,000 after buying an additional 99,735 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $7,012,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 767,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,815,000 after buying an additional 125,588 shares during the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures. The Company provides power solutions for systems found in industrial applications, telecommunication infrastructures, cloud computing, automotive and consumer applications.

