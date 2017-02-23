Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) opened at 100.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.95. Molson Coors Brewing Company has a 52 week low of $84.94 and a 52 week high of $112.19.

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Molson Coors Brewing Company had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business earned $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Company will post $6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TAP. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $152.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.57.

In other news, Chairman Geoffrey E. Molson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Molson Coors Brewing Company

Molson Coors Brewing Company (MCBC) is a holding company that operates as a brewer. The Company has a portfolio of brands, including Carling, Coors Light, Molson Canadian and Staropramen, as well as craft and specialty beers, such as Blue Moon, Creemore Springs, Cobra and Doom Bar.

