Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO (MBT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. upgraded Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Shares of Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) opened at 10.79 on Friday. Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO by 26.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,841,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,394,000 after buying an additional 4,209,906 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,155,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,630,000 after buying an additional 2,307,926 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO during the third quarter worth $15,260,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,650,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,028,000 after buying an additional 1,529,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO by 20.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 8,399,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,092,000 after buying an additional 1,424,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company, formerly Mobile TeleSystems Open Joint Stock Company, is a provider of telecommunications services. The Company provides mobile and fixed line voice and data telecommunications services, including data transfer, broadband, pay-television (pay-TV) and various value-added services, as well as selling equipment and accessories.

