Mobileye N.V. (MBLY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Mobileye N.V. (NYSE:MBLY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm earned $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.40 million. Mobileye N.V. had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Mobileye N.V.’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Mobileye N.V. (NYSE:MBLY) opened at 47.42 on Thursday. Mobileye N.V. has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $51.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average of $41.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye N.V. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Mobileye N.V. by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye N.V. during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Mobileye N.V. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new position in Mobileye N.V. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MBLY shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mobileye N.V. in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc started coverage on shares of Mobileye N.V. in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Mobileye N.V. in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mobileye N.V. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Mobileye N.V. in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

Mobileye N.V. Company Profile

Mobileye N.V. is engaged in the development of computer vision and machine learning, data analysis, localization and mapping for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. The Company operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) and aftermarket (AM).

