Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) opened at 36.95 on Friday. Middlesex Water Company has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $44.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.88 million, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.39.

This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/middlesex-water-company-msex-receives-new-coverage-from-analysts-at-janney-montgomery-scott.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.2113 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Middlesex Water Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.82%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,660,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water Company by 80.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 43,037 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water Company by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 455,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,546,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water Company by 386.1% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 33,214 shares during the period. 45.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Middlesex Water Company

Middlesex Water Company is a water utility company. The Company has two segments: regulated and non-regulated. The regulated business includes collecting, treating and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania.

