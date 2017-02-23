Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) in a research report report published on Friday morning. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $105.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $107.00 price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JMP Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.14.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) opened at 100.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.29. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $85.04 and a one year high of $110.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.21 and its 200 day moving average is $94.37.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $307.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.58 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post $2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 128.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 223,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,731,000 after buying an additional 33,684 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 74,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,971,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $319,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 813.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 21,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 61.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,189,000 after buying an additional 155,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

