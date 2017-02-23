Michael D. Fuller Purchases 14,590 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) Stock

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Director Michael D. Fuller bought 14,590 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.94 per share, for a total transaction of $611,904.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 379,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,908,932.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) opened at 42.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.45. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $42.45.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 34.23%. Equities research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post $1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SFBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.50 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,379,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank (the Bank), operates approximately 18 banking offices. Through its bank, the Company originates commercial, consumer and other loans and accepts deposits, provides electronic banking services, such as online and mobile banking, including remote deposit capture, delivers treasury and cash management services, and provides correspondent banking services to other financial institutions.

