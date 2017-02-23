MGM Resorts International (MGM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “MGM Resorts fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.11 per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 35.3% but compared favorably with the year-ago quarter loss of $0.01. Total revenue of $2.46 billion topped the consensus mark by around 1% and rose 12.3% year over year. Notably, a tough operating environment in Macao weighed on the stock in 2015 and for the most part of 2016. However, the region has slowly started returning to life with gaming revenues growing therein on an annual basis over the past six months. Still, a complete rebound in Macau will take some time. Even so, MGM Resorts’ shares have outpaced the Zacks categorized Gaming industry over the past three months. Also, the company’s strong portfolio, new resort openings and focus on non-gaming activities bode well. Further, improving economy and growing tourism in Las Vegas should drive revenue growth at the company’s properties in the region.”

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MGM. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Instinet cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.78.

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) opened at 26.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.66. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $30.62.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business earned $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%.

In other news, EVP Phyllis James sold 5,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $165,884.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,286.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel D’arrigo sold 32,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $980,823.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,770.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,124 shares of company stock valued at $2,503,096. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 2,522.7% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 841,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after buying an additional 809,800 shares during the last quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.0% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 43,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at about $12,177,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 5.6% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 8,610,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,128,000 after buying an additional 455,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 15.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company. The Company owns and operates casino resorts. It operates in two segments: wholly owned domestic resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail and other resort amenities. It has additional business activities, including its investments in unconsolidated affiliates, and other corporate and management operations.

