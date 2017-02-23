Commerzbank Ag set a €37.00 ($39.36) price objective on Metro Ag (ETR:MEO3) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MEO3. Deutsche Bank AG set a €26.00 ($27.66) target price on Metro Ag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €23.00 ($24.47) target price on Metro Ag and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €38.00 ($40.43) target price on Metro Ag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($36.17) target price on Metro Ag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc set a €33.00 ($35.11) target price on Metro Ag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €32.85 ($34.95).

Shares of Metro Ag (ETR:MEO3) opened at 27.443 on Friday. Metro Ag has a 12-month low of €19.97 and a 12-month high of €29.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €28.15 and a 200 day moving average price of €26.09. The stock has a market cap of €9.00 billion and a PE ratio of 35.920.

“Metro Ag (MEO3) Given a €37.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Ag Analysts” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/metro-ag-meo3-given-a-37-00-price-target-by-commerzbank-ag-analysts.html.

Metro Ag Company Profile

Metro AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the self-service wholesale trade sector. The Company operates through three segments: METRO Cash & Carry, Media-Saturn and Real. The METRO Cash & Carry segment operates in the wholesale business for professional customers, such as hotels and restaurants, catering firms, independent retailers, service providers and public authorities, and comprises the brands METRO and MAKRO.

