Metro Ag (MEO3) Given a €36.00 Price Target by HSBC Holdings plc Analysts

HSBC Holdings plc set a €36.00 ($38.30) price objective on Metro Ag (ETR:MEO3) in a research note released on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($38.30) price objective on Metro Ag and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Group LLC set a €32.00 ($34.04) price objective on Metro Ag and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. equinet AG set a €34.00 ($36.17) price objective on Metro Ag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($37.23) price objective on Metro Ag and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Commerzbank Ag set a €37.00 ($39.36) price objective on Metro Ag and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metro Ag has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €32.85 ($34.95).

Metro Ag (ETR:MEO3) opened at 27.443 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €28.15 and its 200 day moving average price is €26.09. The company has a market capitalization of €9.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.920. Metro Ag has a 52-week low of €19.97 and a 52-week high of €29.85.

About Metro Ag

Metro AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the self-service wholesale trade sector. The Company operates through three segments: METRO Cash & Carry, Media-Saturn and Real. The METRO Cash & Carry segment operates in the wholesale business for professional customers, such as hotels and restaurants, catering firms, independent retailers, service providers and public authorities, and comprises the brands METRO and MAKRO.

