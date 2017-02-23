Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) Rating Reiterated by Pacific Crest

Pacific Crest restated their overweight rating on shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NDAQ:MELI) in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Mercadolibre (NDAQ:MELI) opened at 200.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.11. Mercadolibre has a one year low of $94.56 and a one year high of $201.16.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc (MercadoLibre) hosts an online commerce platform in Latin America, which is focused on enabling e-commerce and its related services. The Company provides a portfolio of services facilitating e-commerce transactions. Its geographic segments are Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela and other countries (including Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Portugal, Guatemala, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and the United States of America.

