Pacific Crest initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MELI. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $181.27.

Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) opened at 200.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.02 and its 200 day moving average is $173.11. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $94.56 and a 52-week high of $201.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.37 and a beta of 2.17.

“MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) Coverage Initiated at Pacific Crest” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/mercadolibre-inc-meli-coverage-initiated-at-pacific-crest.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,077,000. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,392,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,602,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,134,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc (MercadoLibre) hosts an online commerce platform in Latin America, which is focused on enabling e-commerce and its related services. The Company provides a portfolio of services facilitating e-commerce transactions. Its geographic segments are Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela and other countries (including Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Portugal, Guatemala, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and the United States of America.

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.