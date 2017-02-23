MEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

Shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) opened at 1.70 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $62.51 million. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $454,000. Interwest Venture Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Iguana Healthcare Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the third quarter valued at $528,000. 15.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is an oncology company. The Company is focused on the clinical development of drugs and therapies for treatment of cancer. The Company’s portfolio of clinical drug candidates includes Pracinostat, ME-344 and PWT143. Pracinostat is an orally available histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor indicated for the treatment of advanced hematologic diseases, such as acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).

