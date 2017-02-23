Meggitt plc’s (MGGT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reiterated their hold rating on shares of Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a GBX 435 ($5.42) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MGGT. Barclays PLC reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.67) price target on shares of Meggitt plc in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 463 ($5.77) price target on shares of Meggitt plc in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.36) price target on shares of Meggitt plc in a research note on Friday, February 10th. J P Morgan Chase & Co decreased their price target on Meggitt plc from GBX 470 ($5.86) to GBX 465 ($5.79) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.61) price target on shares of Meggitt plc in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 433.94 ($5.41).

Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) opened at 412.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 432.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 452.70. The firm’s market cap is GBX 3.20 billion. Meggitt plc has a 52 week low of GBX 361.80 and a 52 week high of GBX 485.10.

Meggitt plc Company Profile

Meggitt PLC is an engineering company. The Company’s segments are Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems and the Meggitt Equipment Group. Its Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems is a supplier of aircraft wheels, brakes and brake control systems.

