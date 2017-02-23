MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) Issues Earnings Results

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.16. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 148.23% and a negative net margin of 1,776.06%. The company earned $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) opened at 5.95 on Thursday. MediWound has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26. The stock’s market capitalization is $130.13 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Broadfin Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MediWound by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 633,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 102,117 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the second quarter valued at $13,302,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MediWound by 4.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the third quarter valued at $1,740,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MediWound by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. 27.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on MediWound in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders and other indications. The Company’s biopharmaceutical product, NexoBrid, received marketing authorization from the European Union agency (EMA) and the Israeli and Argentinean ministries of health for removal of dead or damaged tissue, known as eschar, in adults with deep partial and full thickness thermal burns, also referred to as severe burns.

