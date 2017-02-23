MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of MDC Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDC Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Albert Fried & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of MDC Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush lowered shares of MDC Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of MDC Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MDC Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Shares of MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) opened at 8.75 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $473.08 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average is $8.70. MDC Partners has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 23.3% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 16.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of MDC Partners during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 69.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 25,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 11,176 shares during the period.

MDC Partners Company Profile

MDC Partners Inc is a provider of marketing, advertising, activation, communications and strategic consulting solutions. The Company’s segment is Advertising and Communications. It operates through a network of Partner Firms. The Advertising and Communications segment consists of integrated marketing consulting services to Partner Firms that offers advertising, marketing, media, communications solutions, and specialized consumer insights and analytics, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; public relations; corporate communications; market research; corporate identity and branding services; sales promotion; the design, development, research and implementation of consumer services, and direct marketing services.

