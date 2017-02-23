MB Financial Inc. (MBFI) Now Covered by Macquarie

Macquarie began coverage on shares of MB Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:MBFI) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MBFI. DA Davidson raised MB Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised MB Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of MB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on MB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.56.

Shares of MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) opened at 45.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.63. MB Financial has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $48.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.14.

In other MB Financial news, Director James N. Hallene sold 9,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $416,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Wildman sold 5,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $241,759.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,462.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,788,186. Insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MB Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,121,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,884,000 after buying an additional 84,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in MB Financial by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,478,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,290,000 after buying an additional 390,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in MB Financial by 22.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,180,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,930,000 after buying an additional 394,698 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in MB Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,949,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,053,000 after buying an additional 147,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MB Financial by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC now owns 1,821,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,052,000 after buying an additional 264,514 shares during the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MB Financial

MB Financial, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company, through its bank subsidiary, MB Financial Bank, N.A., offers a range of financial services to small and middle market businesses, and individuals. The Company’s segments include banking, leasing and mortgage banking. Its banking segment includes lending and deposit gathering activities.

