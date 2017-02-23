MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “MaxLinear is a provider of radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor SoC solutions for broadband communication applications offering small silicon die-size, and low power consumption. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. These products include both RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chip (SoCs), which incorporate the Company’s integrated radio system architecture and the functionality necessary to demodulate broadband signals. MaxLinear’s current products enable the display of broadband video in a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, netbooks, and in-vehicle entertainment devices. MaxLinear is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a positive rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark Co. increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.57.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) opened at 26.83 on Friday. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average of $21.31.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. MaxLinear had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $87.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post $1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 160,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,095.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter worth $131,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 22.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 118.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc is a provider of radio frequency (RF) and mixed-signal integrated circuits for cable and satellite broadband communications and the connected home, and wired and wireless infrastructure markets. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications.

