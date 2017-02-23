Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on March 16th

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) opened at 45.35 on Thursday. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $45.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average of $40.38.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business earned $551 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.69 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products will post $2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director James R. Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $80,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $1,122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,826 shares of company stock valued at $6,979,630. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. RBC Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.45.

“Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on March 16th” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/maxim-integrated-products-inc-mxim-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-33-on-march-16th.html.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits, referred to as analog circuits. The Company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. The Company caters to automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer and industrial markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.