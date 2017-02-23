Matson, Inc. (MATX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Matson’s rating score has declined by 7.3% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Zacks has also assigned Matson an industry rank of 161 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MATX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX) opened at 32.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.02. Matson has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $43.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average is $37.75.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.69 million. Matson had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Matson’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matson will post $1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 3,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $135,165.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,387 shares in the company, valued at $8,090,992.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Chun sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $38,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,419 shares of company stock valued at $352,641 in the last three months. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the second quarter valued at about $17,113,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 9.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,449,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,581,000 after buying an additional 295,154 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 23.7% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 553,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,093,000 after buying an additional 106,206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,347,000 after buying an additional 88,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,378,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,081,000 after buying an additional 81,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc is a transportation company in the Marine industry.

