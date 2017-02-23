Materion Corporation (MTRN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wm Smith began coverage on Materion Corporation in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set a “not rated” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on Materion Corporation from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Materion Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

Shares of Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) opened at 35.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $709.01 million, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.28. Materion Corporation has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.54.

Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Materion Corporation had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business earned $234.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Materion Corporation will post $1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Materion Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

“Materion Corporation (MTRN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/materion-corporation-mtrn-cut-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In related news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 5,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $223,671.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,522.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Materion Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Materion Corporation by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after buying an additional 11,942 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Materion Corporation by 47.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Materion Corporation by 5.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Materion Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $1,624,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Materion Corporation Company Profile

Materion Corporation is a holding company. The Company is an integrated producer of engineered materials used in a range of electrical, electronic, thermal and structural applications. The Company’s products are sold in markets, including consumer electronics, industrial components, medical, automotive electronics, energy, telecommunications infrastructure, defense and commercial aerospace.

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.