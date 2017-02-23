Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Match Group, Inc. offers subscription-based online dating websites and applications services. The company’s dating products brands consists of Match, OkCupid, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, Twoo, OurTime and FriendScout24. Match Group, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Vetr raised Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.13 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Aegis began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Axiom Securities lowered their target price on Match Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) opened at 17.09 on Thursday. Match Group has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Match Group had a return on equity of 47.04% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company earned $319.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Match Group’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Match Group will post $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sam Yagan sold 790,927 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $14,260,413.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 790,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,260,413.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Match Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its position in Match Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 850,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,131,000 after buying an additional 138,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc is a provider of dating products. The Company operates in two segments: Dating and Non-dating. Its Dating segment provides dating products and the Company’s Non-dating segment provides various education services, including test preparation, academic tutoring and college counseling services.

