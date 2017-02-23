Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Matador Resources Company had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 176.09%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) opened at 25.56 on Thursday. Matador Resources Company has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $28.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.29. The company’s market cap is $2.39 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank set a $31.00 price target on Matador Resources Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Matador Resources Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. RBC Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Matador Resources Company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Matador Resources Company from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their price objective on Matador Resources Company from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.46.

In related news, Director David M. Laney acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.45 per share, for a total transaction of $264,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 417,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,031,051.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Byerley acquired 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,343.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Lombardia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources Company during the third quarter valued at $11,597,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources Company by 2.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134,978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after buying an additional 24,810 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources Company by 33.6% in the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 628,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,306,000 after buying an additional 158,106 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources Company by 28.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,347,311 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,793,000 after buying an additional 299,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Matador Resources Company by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,202,621 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,612,000 after buying an additional 129,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources Company

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. The Company’s segment is oil and natural gas exploration and production.

