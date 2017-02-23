Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Matador Resources Company is an energy company engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and other unconventional resource plays. Matador has operations primarily in Texas and Louisiana. The Company has acreage positions in west Texas, New Mexico, Wyoming, Utah and Idaho. Matador Resources Company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MTDR. RBC Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Matador Resources Company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources Company in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $25.68 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources Company in a report on Friday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources Company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, FBR & Co set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources Company and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.46.

Shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) opened at 25.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average of $24.29. Matador Resources Company has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $28.51. The company’s market cap is $2.39 billion.

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Matador Resources Company had a negative net margin of 176.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. The firm earned $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Matador Resources Company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Matador Resources Company will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current year.

“Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/matador-resources-company-mtdr-cut-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other Matador Resources Company news, Director Steven W. Ohnimus sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $515,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,210.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Byerley acquired 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,343.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources Company during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Springbank Value Partners LP boosted its stake in Matador Resources Company by 14.3% in the third quarter. Springbank Value Partners LP now owns 8,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Matador Resources Company during the second quarter worth $201,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources Company during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources Company during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Company Profile

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. The Company’s segment is oil and natural gas exploration and production.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matador Resources Company (MTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.