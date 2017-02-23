MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. MasTec had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. MasTec updated its Q1 guidance to ~$0.51 EPS and its FY17 guidance to ~$2.35 EPS.

Shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) traded down 1.20% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.05. 1,067,654 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3368.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.56. MasTec has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $41.90.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTZ. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, November 7th. FBR & Co upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.36.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc is an infrastructure construction company. The Company operates primarily across North America through a range of industries. Its primary activities include the engineering, building, installation, maintenance and upgrade of communications, energy and utility infrastructure, such as wireless, wireline or fiber and satellite communications; petroleum and natural gas pipeline infrastructure; electrical utility transmission and distribution; power generation, and industrial infrastructure.

